Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Given New C$0.35 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Pi Financial from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Pure Gold Mining Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of CVE:PGM opened at C$0.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$87.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.14.

Insider Activity at Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining ( CVE:PGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$8.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Gold Mining will post 0.0401569 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Gold Mining news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$39,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,311,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,733,196.36.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

