PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 2.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shares were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 28,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 745,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCT shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 12.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

In other news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 72,716 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $539,552.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,159,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 333,993 shares of company stock worth $2,570,658 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 171,224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 96,419 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

