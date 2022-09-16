Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Down 17.8% in August

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 203,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. 1,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.