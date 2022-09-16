PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.79 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.23 billion. PVH also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.15 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.53.

NYSE PVH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.41. 46,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,292. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 27,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after buying an additional 167,984 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after buying an additional 182,351 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

