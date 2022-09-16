QASH (QASH) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

QASH (QASH) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. QASH has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and $18,817.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,743.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00058076 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005449 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00064761 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00077380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

