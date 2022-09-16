QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.61. The company had a trading volume of 173,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,422. The company has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average of $140.69.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

