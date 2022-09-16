Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Decreased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,845,000 after purchasing an additional 112,720 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $137.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.52. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $149.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

