Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Up 104.5% in August

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUISF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

QUISF stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.