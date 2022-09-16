Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on RXT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 65,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,049. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth about $627,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 39.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

