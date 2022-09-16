Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.
A number of brokerages have commented on RXT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 65,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,049. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $18.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth about $627,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 39.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
