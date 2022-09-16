Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.02

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.12. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 953 shares.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

