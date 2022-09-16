Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RAIN. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Rain Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

RAIN stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -1.20. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $17.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

