Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $8.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $86.54 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 186.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 99,525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 82.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 61.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 138.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 58,435 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

