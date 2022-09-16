Rani Therapeutics (RANI) & The Competition Financial Analysis

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) is one of 949 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rani Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rani Therapeutics $2.72 million -$8.33 million -8.35 Rani Therapeutics Competitors $1.84 billion $246.51 million -4.05

Rani Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rani Therapeutics. Rani Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rani Therapeutics N/A -19.18% -18.45% Rani Therapeutics Competitors -3,226.51% -161.97% -24.54%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Rani Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rani Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rani Therapeutics Competitors 3076 13008 39176 631 2.67

Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.81%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 96.86%. Given Rani Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rani Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Rani Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.3% of Rani Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Rani Therapeutics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Rani Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rani Therapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.