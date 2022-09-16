Raub Brock Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $164.51. 76,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average of $184.13. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.