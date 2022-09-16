Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $22.71 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 4.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.63.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.85. 48,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.42 and a 200 day moving average of $301.36. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

