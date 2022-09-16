Raub Brock Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 143.7% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.46 on Friday, reaching $312.50. 58,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

