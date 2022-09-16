Raub Brock Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 3.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.52. The stock had a trading volume of 80,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

