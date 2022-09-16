Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 2,550 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.32. 152,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,583. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.94.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.