Raymond James Boosts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $50.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRZE. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -20.33. Braze has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78.

Insider Activity

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $861,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,848 shares of company stock worth $7,171,451. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 134.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in Braze during the first quarter valued at about $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

