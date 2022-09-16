Raymond James Raises HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $75.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $72.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $73.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.11.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

