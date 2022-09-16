Raymond James Raises Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $73.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TCBI opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 57,805 shares of company stock worth $3,230,924. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 585,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,233,000 after buying an additional 168,144 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 565,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,747,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 572,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

