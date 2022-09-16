Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,103. The company has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

