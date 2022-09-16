Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sixt (SIX2)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sixt (ETR: SIX2) recently:

9/15/2022 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($153.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/15/2022 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($153.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/15/2022 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($142.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/14/2022 – Sixt was given a new €115.00 ($117.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/14/2022 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($142.86) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/31/2022 – Sixt was given a new €115.00 ($117.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/11/2022 – Sixt was given a new €158.00 ($161.22) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

8/11/2022 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($153.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/11/2022 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($142.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/10/2022 – Sixt was given a new €130.00 ($132.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/10/2022 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($153.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/10/2022 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($142.86) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/2/2022 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($142.86) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Sixt Stock Performance

ETR:SIX2 traded down €0.20 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €99.80 ($101.84). The company had a trading volume of 65,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt SE has a 1-year low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($173.78). The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €109.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Further Reading

