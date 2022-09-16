Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ciena (CIEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) recently:

9/6/2022 – Ciena was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

9/6/2022 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $82.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $55.00.

9/1/2022 – Ciena was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

8/12/2022 – Ciena was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

8/4/2022 – Ciena is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Ciena stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,342. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $114,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,403.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,310 shares of company stock worth $1,290,914 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

