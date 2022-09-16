Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 2,248 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.9% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 149.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $163.21. 269,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,546. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.68. The company has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

