Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 65 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $439,657,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $148,793,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,162,000 after buying an additional 632,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,967,000 after buying an additional 599,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 2.3 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

EXR stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.32. 18,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.80 and a 200-day moving average of $189.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

