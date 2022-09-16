Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.37. 22,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

