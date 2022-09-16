Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 2,503 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 158,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

