Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 72.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $618.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,763. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $873.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $664.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $685.80.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

