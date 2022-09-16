Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,896. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average is $184.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

