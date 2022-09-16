Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,119 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.89 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

