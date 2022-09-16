Reef (REEF) Market Capitalization Hits $100.70 Million

Reef (REEF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. Reef has a market cap of $100.70 million and $69.01 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 20,026,700,875 coins. The official website for Reef is reef.finance. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/ReefDeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

