Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-$10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.20-10.80 EPS.

Regal Rexnord stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.21. 5,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.18.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.40.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

