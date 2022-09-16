Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Trading Up 27.7%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) shares rose 27.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.06. Approximately 113,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 48,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$110.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.95.

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

