Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,275,400 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,785,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.7 days.

Relx Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:RLXXF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. 2,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,950. Relx has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

