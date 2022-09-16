renBTC (RENBTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.36 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. renBTC has a market cap of $71.44 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for about $19,958.03 or 1.00861879 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 coins. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io/renvm. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

renBTC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

