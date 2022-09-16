Reviewing Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD – Get Rating) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HG and Equity Commonwealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A Equity Commonwealth $58.00 million 50.42 -$16.40 million ($0.07) -375.52

HG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equity Commonwealth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A -1.04% -1.03% Equity Commonwealth -0.40% -0.01% -0.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HG and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Equity Commonwealth 1 0 0 0 1.00

Equity Commonwealth has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.50%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than HG.

Volatility and Risk

HG has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats HG on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

