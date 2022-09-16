Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.20 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of REYN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.32. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

