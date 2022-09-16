RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. RF Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RF Industries Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $65.43 million, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.13. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 537,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,168.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in RF Industries, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 1.27% of RF Industries worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

