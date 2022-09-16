Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 3,064 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 221,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6,906.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.51.

Shares of HMC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 42,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.67. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

