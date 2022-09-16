Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 596 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. International Paper makes up 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,782,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,949,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,816 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper Stock Down 11.7 %

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

IP stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. 367,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,255. International Paper has a 12 month low of $39.37 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.