Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNHI stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 225,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

