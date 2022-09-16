Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 299 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. CNA Financial comprises 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 48,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $1,906,752.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,430,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,110,619.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 197,676 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,976. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CNA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.