Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 586 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Meritage Homes by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.77. 5,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,254. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.63. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.14.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.