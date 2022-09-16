Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,861 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.70% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 149,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPME traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,487. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $78.46 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73.

