Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $233,000. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.1% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 477,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 486,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,230,170. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.