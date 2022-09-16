Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.35 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 4,477,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 54,928 shares during the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,633. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

