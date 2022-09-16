Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Blackstone by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $738,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Blackstone by 11.4% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 756,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

