Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 533,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 274,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Rio2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Cormark lowered Rio2 from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.60 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Rio2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$29.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

