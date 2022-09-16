RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after purchasing an additional 518,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,173,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,842,000 after purchasing an additional 373,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,303,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 518,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,984 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

